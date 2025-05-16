Left Menu

Odisha's Olive Ridley Turtle Embarks on 1,000-Kilometer Journey

An Olive Ridley turtle tagged for tracking at Odisha's Gahirmatha beach has traveled over 1,000 kilometers in 51 days to the Andhra Pradesh coast. These turtles migrate for nesting along Odisha's beaches. Efforts to tag and track them provide insights into their migratory routes and reproductive behaviors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:52 IST
Odisha's Olive Ridley Turtle Embarks on 1,000-Kilometer Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Olive Ridley turtle fitted with a satellite-linked tracking device has completed a remarkable 1,000-kilometer journey from Odisha's Gahirmatha beach to the coast of Andhra Pradesh. This journey, completed in just 51 days, highlights the remarkable migratory patterns of these creatures.

The turtle's path traversed the waters of Sri Lanka, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu, showcasing the extensive travel these turtles undertake. These findings are part of ongoing efforts by the Wildlife Institute of India, emphasizing the need for more widespread tagging to gain a deeper understanding of these turtles' biology and behaviors.

Gahirmatha beach, renowned as the largest known nesting ground for Olive Ridley turtles, is a focal point for conservation efforts. With approximately 3,000 turtles tagged annually, experts claim that tagging at least 100,000 turtles is necessary for comprehensive data gathering. The tagging initiative began in 1999, paused, and resumed in 2021 to bolster conservation measures and insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025