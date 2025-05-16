Odisha's Olive Ridley Turtle Embarks on 1,000-Kilometer Journey

An Olive Ridley turtle fitted with a satellite-linked tracking device has completed a remarkable 1,000-kilometer journey from Odisha's Gahirmatha beach to the coast of Andhra Pradesh. This journey, completed in just 51 days, highlights the remarkable migratory patterns of these creatures.

The turtle's path traversed the waters of Sri Lanka, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu, showcasing the extensive travel these turtles undertake. These findings are part of ongoing efforts by the Wildlife Institute of India, emphasizing the need for more widespread tagging to gain a deeper understanding of these turtles' biology and behaviors.

Gahirmatha beach, renowned as the largest known nesting ground for Olive Ridley turtles, is a focal point for conservation efforts. With approximately 3,000 turtles tagged annually, experts claim that tagging at least 100,000 turtles is necessary for comprehensive data gathering. The tagging initiative began in 1999, paused, and resumed in 2021 to bolster conservation measures and insights.

