Storm Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Expected in Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across various parts of Andhra Pradesh from May 16 to May 20. Wind speeds could reach up to 60 km/h, affecting areas such as North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected to hit the same regions on Friday, with isolated showers continuing in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Saturday. The IMD notes that heavy rain is also anticipated in Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday, further impacting these areas.

According to the IMD, no significant change in maximum temperatures is forecasted for May 16 to May 22, though a slight decline may occur over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The department also indicated that the conditions are conducive for the Southwest Monsoon to progress over the south Arabian Sea, Maldives, and other regions shortly.

