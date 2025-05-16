Left Menu

Amit Shah's Transformative Visit: Building Gujarat's Future

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Gujarat, where he will inaugurate multiple infrastructure and health projects. His schedule includes visits to Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Mehsana, with a focus on primary health centers, a nursing college, and various municipal projects aimed at enhancing local infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:19 IST
Amit Shah's Transformative Visit: Building Gujarat's Future
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is poised to make a significant two-day visit to Gujarat, his home state, starting this Saturday. The visit will see a flurry of inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies that promise to inject fresh momentum into the state's infrastructure development.

On the first day, Shah will spearhead the inauguration of primary health centers located in Vavol and Pethapur areas under the jurisdiction of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. The day also marks the opening of an underpass connecting sectors 21 and 22, according to an official release.

Sunday's agenda is equally packed, beginning with Shah addressing a conference by the Gujarat State Co-operative Union at Ahmedabad's Science City. Key highlights include inaugurating a new nursing college in Mehsana's Gozaria village and a potato processing plant in Sadra village, alongside diverse projects of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

