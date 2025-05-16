Amit Shah's Transformative Visit: Building Gujarat's Future

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is poised to make a significant two-day visit to Gujarat, his home state, starting this Saturday. The visit will see a flurry of inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies that promise to inject fresh momentum into the state's infrastructure development.

On the first day, Shah will spearhead the inauguration of primary health centers located in Vavol and Pethapur areas under the jurisdiction of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. The day also marks the opening of an underpass connecting sectors 21 and 22, according to an official release.

Sunday's agenda is equally packed, beginning with Shah addressing a conference by the Gujarat State Co-operative Union at Ahmedabad's Science City. Key highlights include inaugurating a new nursing college in Mehsana's Gozaria village and a potato processing plant in Sadra village, alongside diverse projects of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

