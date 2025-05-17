NASA's Breakthrough: Mars Aurora Seen in Visible Light
NASA's Perseverance rover observed an aurora on Mars for the first time in visible light. The phenomenon, marked by a soft green glow, was caused by solar particles colliding with the Martian atmosphere. Meanwhile, the FAA cleared license modifications for SpaceX Starship Flight 9, pending further investigation.
NASA's Perseverance rover has made a groundbreaking observation on Mars, witnessing an aurora in visible light for the first time. The aurora, a soft green glow, occurred when high-energy particles from the sun interacted with Mars's atmosphere on March 18, 2024. Prior observations of Martian auroras were limited to satellite data in ultraviolet wavelengths.
In related developments, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday that it has approved license modifications for SpaceX's Starship Flight 9 mission. However, SpaceX will not be permitted to launch the spacecraft until the FAA completes its investigation into the Starship Flight 8 mission and makes a formal return-to-flight decision.
The combined efforts in space exploration underscore significant advancements and regulatory steps in understanding both planetary atmospheres and space travel challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NASA
- Perseverance
- Mars
- Aurora
- Visible Light
- SpaceX
- FAA
- Starship
- Flight 9
- Space Exploration
ALSO READ
FAA Under Scrutiny After Helicopter Causes Flight Disruptions at Reagan National
FAA Investigates Aborted Landings Due to Military Helicopter
Starbase: The Galactic City of SpaceX Takes Flight
Airtel Africa and SpaceX Partner to Launch Starlink in Africa
Newark's Turbulence: FAA and Airlines Address Flight Cuts