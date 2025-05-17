Left Menu

NASA's Breakthrough: Mars Aurora Seen in Visible Light

NASA's Perseverance rover observed an aurora on Mars for the first time in visible light. The phenomenon, marked by a soft green glow, was caused by solar particles colliding with the Martian atmosphere. Meanwhile, the FAA cleared license modifications for SpaceX Starship Flight 9, pending further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA's Perseverance rover has made a groundbreaking observation on Mars, witnessing an aurora in visible light for the first time. The aurora, a soft green glow, occurred when high-energy particles from the sun interacted with Mars's atmosphere on March 18, 2024. Prior observations of Martian auroras were limited to satellite data in ultraviolet wavelengths.

In related developments, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday that it has approved license modifications for SpaceX's Starship Flight 9 mission. However, SpaceX will not be permitted to launch the spacecraft until the FAA completes its investigation into the Starship Flight 8 mission and makes a formal return-to-flight decision.

The combined efforts in space exploration underscore significant advancements and regulatory steps in understanding both planetary atmospheres and space travel challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

