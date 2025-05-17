NASA's Breakthrough: Mars Aurora Seen in Visible Light

NASA's Perseverance rover has made a groundbreaking observation on Mars, witnessing an aurora in visible light for the first time. The aurora, a soft green glow, occurred when high-energy particles from the sun interacted with Mars's atmosphere on March 18, 2024. Prior observations of Martian auroras were limited to satellite data in ultraviolet wavelengths.

In related developments, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday that it has approved license modifications for SpaceX's Starship Flight 9 mission. However, SpaceX will not be permitted to launch the spacecraft until the FAA completes its investigation into the Starship Flight 8 mission and makes a formal return-to-flight decision.

The combined efforts in space exploration underscore significant advancements and regulatory steps in understanding both planetary atmospheres and space travel challenges.

