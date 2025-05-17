Devastating Tornado Rips Through St. Louis, Claims Lives and Causes Widespread Damage
A severe storm, possibly a tornado, swept through St. Louis, resulting in at least four deaths and damage including destroyed buildings and power outages. The storm disrupted traffic and caused chaos across the city, prompting an emergency declaration. Rescue operations are underway as residents seek safety.
St. Louis was struck by severe storms, believed to include a tornado, causing widespread damage and claiming at least four lives. The storm tore roofs off buildings, downed power lines, and left chaos in its wake, prompting authorities to declare an emergency.
Mayor Cara Spencer confirmed the fatalities, describing the event as devastating. The storm hit major locations, including destroying parts of Centennial Christian Church, where one volunteer sadly lost her life. Significant infrastructure damage led to immediate rescue efforts and covered the city with debris.
The broader region experienced extreme weather, with tornadoes reported in Wisconsin and advisories across the Midwest and Appalachia. Simultaneously, Texas battled a severe heat wave. Residents are urged to remain cautious as recovery and assessments continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi HC refuses to recall order directing TMC MP Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri for defamation.
Power Outage Causes Havoc in Bali, Indonesia
Storm-Induced Power Outages Sweep Delhi
Mild Tremor Strikes Betul District Without Damage
Unseasonal Showers Bring Relief and Damage in Gujarat