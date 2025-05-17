Devastating Tornado Rips Through St. Louis, Claims Lives and Causes Widespread Damage

St. Louis was struck by severe storms, believed to include a tornado, causing widespread damage and claiming at least four lives. The storm tore roofs off buildings, downed power lines, and left chaos in its wake, prompting authorities to declare an emergency.

Mayor Cara Spencer confirmed the fatalities, describing the event as devastating. The storm hit major locations, including destroying parts of Centennial Christian Church, where one volunteer sadly lost her life. Significant infrastructure damage led to immediate rescue efforts and covered the city with debris.

The broader region experienced extreme weather, with tornadoes reported in Wisconsin and advisories across the Midwest and Appalachia. Simultaneously, Texas battled a severe heat wave. Residents are urged to remain cautious as recovery and assessments continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)