Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Nine Lives in Odisha
In Odisha, nine people, including six women, were killed in separate lightning strike incidents during thunderstorms. The fatalities occurred across multiple districts, with tragic losses reported in Koraput, Jajpur, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, and Gajapati. The victims range from children to elderly individuals, highlighting the severe impact of the weather. Financial aid is being arranged for the affected families.
In a severe weather turn of events, at least nine people, including six women, have been killed in Odisha due to lightning strikes during thunderstorms, according to officials.
The state witnessed these tragic incidents across several districts, with Koraput, Jajpur, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, and Gajapati reporting casualties.
Among the deceased are three women from the same family in Koraput, as well as young boys in Jajpur, highlighting the widespread nature of this calamity. Efforts are underway to provide financial assistance to the affected families, in line with government policies.
