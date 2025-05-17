Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Nine Lives in Odisha

In a severe weather turn of events, at least nine people, including six women, have been killed in Odisha due to lightning strikes during thunderstorms, according to officials.

The state witnessed these tragic incidents across several districts, with Koraput, Jajpur, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, and Gajapati reporting casualties.

Among the deceased are three women from the same family in Koraput, as well as young boys in Jajpur, highlighting the widespread nature of this calamity. Efforts are underway to provide financial assistance to the affected families, in line with government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)