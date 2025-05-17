Inspiring a Generation: Women in Nuclear at the IAEA

In support of its mission of Atoms for Peace and Development, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to spotlight the diverse and impactful career journeys of its staff. These profiles aim to not only illuminate the many ways professionals contribute to global nuclear safety and security but also to inspire and encourage women to explore careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and adjacent fields. Among these inspirational stories is that of Luisa Betancourt Hernandez, a trailblazing nuclear engineer from Cuba whose journey is marked by resilience, adaptability, and an enduring commitment to public safety through nuclear regulation.

From Havana’s Classrooms to National Oversight

Born and raised in Cuba, Luisa Betancourt Hernandez’s path was deeply rooted in a passion for science and a sense of national duty. Her academic excellence in mathematics and physics, coupled with encouragement from her father, led her to pursue nuclear engineering at the University of Havana. In 1985, she graduated at a time when Cuba had set its sights on a robust nuclear energy programme, including the construction of the Juragua Nuclear Power Plant in Cienfuegos.

Expecting to be part of this ambitious project, Luisa instead found herself reassigned to the Centre for Radiation Protection and Hygiene. Though initially disappointed, this role exposed her to the critical importance of radiation protection across medical, industrial, and research applications. As a radiation protection specialist, she gained extensive field experience through site inspections across Cuba, learning to apply regulatory controls and shape policy.

Adapting to Change: A Pivot from Power to Protection

Luisa’s long-held aspiration to work at the Juragua plant was eventually fulfilled when she began contributing to its radiation protection measures. However, geopolitical changes were on the horizon. In 1991, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union—Cuba’s key partner in the nuclear project—the country’s nuclear energy ambitions were abruptly paused and later officially dismantled in the early 2000s.

“It was a heartbreak for many of us trained as nuclear engineers,” Luisa reflects. “But I had already immersed myself in radiation safety and regulation, and that proved to be my path forward.”

Her steady rise through Cuba’s regulatory hierarchy was marked by a blend of technical expertise and visionary leadership. In 2002, she was appointed Director of the National Centre for Nuclear Safety, where she oversaw the implementation and enforcement of nuclear regulatory policies across Cuba.

Regional Impact and the Expansion to Nuclear Security

Luisa's influence extended beyond her home country. In 2003, as Cuba formalized its commitments to the IAEA by signing the Nuclear Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol, Luisa played a pivotal role in coordinating compliance efforts, inspections, and international communication. Her expertise became instrumental in regional projects that sought to strengthen regulatory frameworks across Latin America.

An unexpected but career-defining turn came in 2007, when Luisa was selected to pursue a master’s degree in national security and defense. Initially resistant to stepping away from her senior position, she soon realized the transformative value of the experience. “It felt like a step back, but in retrospect, it equipped me with the tools to understand nuclear security through a broader lens.”

In 2014, her career culminated in her appointment as President of the Nuclear Energy and Advanced Technologies Agency in Cuba. In this role, she led efforts spanning nuclear medicine, industrial applications, and scientific innovation.

Vienna Bound: A Family Decision That Opened New Doors

Life once again took an unexpected turn when her husband, a nuclear physicist, was offered a position at the IAEA in Vienna. Prioritizing family unity, Luisa made the difficult decision to leave her high-ranking role and relocate, arriving in Austria in 2016 without immediate employment.

“It was a difficult transition,” she admits. “I had always been active, always leading. But I believed in staying together as a family.”

Her resilience bore fruit when, in 2019, she joined the IAEA full-time, working on the Regulatory Infrastructure Development Project. Her focus: enhancing nuclear security infrastructure globally. Drawing from decades of experience, she now collaborates with international stakeholders to ensure countries maintain robust, safe, and secure nuclear programmes.

Championing Women in Nuclear

Throughout her career, Luisa has been a vocal advocate for gender equality in technical fields. When she began her nuclear engineering studies, only five of her 21 classmates were women. Social expectations in Cuba at the time often steered women away from engineering.

“Engineering was seen as a man’s domain,” she says. “But things have improved significantly since then. We now see women taking on leadership roles and pushing boundaries in science and technology.”

Luisa credits many of her professional breakthroughs to opportunities she initially hesitated to accept—like her security studies or regulatory assignments. “Sometimes, the best opportunities come disguised as detours. Being open to the unexpected has been my biggest strength.”

Her advice to young women considering careers in STEM is clear and heartfelt: “Be bold, be resilient, and be open. You have more opportunities now than ever before—take them. Even if the path doesn’t look perfect at first, it might just be the beginning of something incredible.”

The IAEA’s Ongoing Commitment to Gender Equality

Luisa’s story exemplifies the IAEA’s dedication to inclusivity and professional development. The Agency is committed to providing equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of gender. This is demonstrated through initiatives such as:

The Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme (MSCFP) : Launched in 2020, this programme supports women pursuing master’s degrees in nuclear-related fields, aiming to build a diverse pipeline of future nuclear professionals.

The Lise Meitner Programme: Introduced in 2023, it offers multiweek training visits to nuclear facilities for early- and mid-career women, helping bridge experience gaps and foster international mentorship.

Through these efforts and the visibility of role models like Luisa Betancourt Hernandez, the IAEA is helping shape a more inclusive future for nuclear science and technology.