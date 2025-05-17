Left Menu

Tee Off in Delhi: Exclusive Membership Opens for Dwarka Golf Course

The Delhi Development Authority has announced membership openings for its golf course at Dwarka's Sector 24. With tiers for government and non-government individuals, the facility boasts modern amenities, including an 18-hole course and a spacious driving range. Membership applications and payments are to be completed online.

Updated: 17-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:23 IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has unveiled new membership opportunities for its golf course located in Sector 24 of Dwarka. According to the DDA, non-government members can obtain playing rights for five years at an entry fee of Rs 9 lakh, accompanied by a monthly charge of Rs 2,200.

The agency outlines that a three-year membership for non-government applicants will cost Rs 6 lakh upfront with the same monthly rate. Government employees enjoy a reduced fee—Rs 3 lakh for five years and Rs 2 lakh for three years, with a monthly fee of Rs 1,500.

Spanning 7,377 yards, the golf course features an 18-hole layout and accommodates up to 52 players in its two-level driving range. Of the 2,000 available memberships, 200 are allocated for government employees, with other slots open to general applicants, foreign embassy personnel, and organization members. Membership processes, including applications and payments, are entirely online.

