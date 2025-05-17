Left Menu

Basement Wall Collapse at Delhi Construction Site Injures Three

Three labourers were injured following the collapse of a basement wall at an under-construction site in central Delhi's Paharganj area. The Delhi Fire Services were alerted and responded swiftly, deploying four fire tenders. The rescued workers received medical attention, and the operation concluded within half an hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident in central Delhi, three labourers sustained injuries when a basement wall at an under-construction building in Paharganj collapsed on Saturday evening, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

The emergency unfolded at approximately 6:05 pm, prompting a prompt response from the firefighting team. Four fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to facilitate the rescue efforts, as confirmed by a senior official.

The trapped labourers were successfully extracted from the rubble and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The rescue operation was efficiently completed by 6:35 pm, ensuring the safety and swift medical care of the affected workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

