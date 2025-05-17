Basement Wall Collapse at Delhi Construction Site Injures Three

In a concerning incident in central Delhi, three labourers sustained injuries when a basement wall at an under-construction building in Paharganj collapsed on Saturday evening, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

The emergency unfolded at approximately 6:05 pm, prompting a prompt response from the firefighting team. Four fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to facilitate the rescue efforts, as confirmed by a senior official.

The trapped labourers were successfully extracted from the rubble and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The rescue operation was efficiently completed by 6:35 pm, ensuring the safety and swift medical care of the affected workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)