Caught in Transit: Homelessness at Madrid's Airport Amid Housing Crisis

Teresa and others find temporary refuge in Madrid's busy airport amid a severe housing crisis. As AENA imposes new entry restrictions, the spotlight intensifies on the political blame game obstructing real solutions. With rental costs skyrocketing, the situation exposes Spain's limited public housing availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:22 IST
  • Spain

At 6 am each day, Teresa seeks work, a shower, and exercise, returning to Terminal 4 of Madrid's international airport, her home for the past six months.

Rising rental costs in Spain's cities exacerbate homelessness, including for Teresa who relies on informal work amid political disputes over responsibilities.

With new restrictions imminent, figures on social media highlight a crisis, urging cooperation among government bodies to assist the homeless population.

