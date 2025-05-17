Caught in Transit: Homelessness at Madrid's Airport Amid Housing Crisis

At 6 am each day, Teresa seeks work, a shower, and exercise, returning to Terminal 4 of Madrid's international airport, her home for the past six months.

Rising rental costs in Spain's cities exacerbate homelessness, including for Teresa who relies on informal work amid political disputes over responsibilities.

With new restrictions imminent, figures on social media highlight a crisis, urging cooperation among government bodies to assist the homeless population.

(With inputs from agencies.)