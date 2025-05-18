China Imposes Steep Anti-Dumping Duties on Global POM Copolymer Imports
China's Ministry of Commerce has announced significant anti-dumping duties on POM copolymer imports. The highest rate of 74.9% targets the United States. European imports will face 34.5%, and Japan 35.5%, with Asahi Kasei Corp facing 24.5%. Taiwan's general duties are set at 32.6%, with some companies getting lower rates.
In a significant move, China's commerce ministry announced anti-dumping duties on POM copolymer imports. These duties will reach up to 74.9% for imports from the United States, according to an official statement released on Sunday.
The European Union's shipments will encounter a 34.5% duty rate. Meanwhile, Japanese imports face a 35.5% duty, except for Asahi Kasei Corp, which has been assigned a rate of 24.5%.
Duties on imports from Taiwan are generally set at 32.6%, though Formosa Plastics and Polyplastics Taiwan will benefit from reduced rates of 4% and 3.8%, respectively.
