China Imposes Steep Anti-Dumping Duties on Global POM Copolymer Imports

China's Ministry of Commerce has announced significant anti-dumping duties on POM copolymer imports. The highest rate of 74.9% targets the United States. European imports will face 34.5%, and Japan 35.5%, with Asahi Kasei Corp facing 24.5%. Taiwan's general duties are set at 32.6%, with some companies getting lower rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:22 IST
In a significant move, China's commerce ministry announced anti-dumping duties on POM copolymer imports. These duties will reach up to 74.9% for imports from the United States, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

The European Union's shipments will encounter a 34.5% duty rate. Meanwhile, Japanese imports face a 35.5% duty, except for Asahi Kasei Corp, which has been assigned a rate of 24.5%.

Duties on imports from Taiwan are generally set at 32.6%, though Formosa Plastics and Polyplastics Taiwan will benefit from reduced rates of 4% and 3.8%, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

