Tragic Inferno Near Charminar: A Century-Old Residence in Flames

A devastating fire in a building near Charminar, Hyderabad, claimed 17 lives, including eight children. Suspected to be caused by a short circuit, the fire engulfed a building housing a century-old family business and residence. Lack of escape routes led to the tragedy. Officials express condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating blaze near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar resulted in the tragic deaths of 17 individuals, including eight children. The fire, believed to have been sparked by a short circuit, engulfed a building that housed a century-old family business and residence.

Police and fire officials noted that the narrow staircase, the sole escape route, hindered evacuation efforts. Many of the victims succumbed to asphyxiation and smoke inhalation. The building, located in Gulzar House, had jewellery shops on the ground floor, with residential units above.

Local and national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed deep sorrow over the loss. Ex-gratia payments have been announced for the kin of the deceased, with further investigations initiated to prevent future incidents. The community mourns as it comes to terms with the colossal loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

