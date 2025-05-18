Tragedy Strikes: Engineers Caught in Kathajodi River Current
Two engineers from a construction company met with disaster while bathing in the Kathajodi River in Cuttack. One drowned and another went missing during a rescue attempt. The missing engineer's search continues as the deceased's body has been recovered. The engineers hailed from Maharashtra.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon in Cuttack as an engineer drowned while another went missing in the Kathajodi River, according to local police reports.
The event occurred when four individuals from a construction company—tasked with renovation work at SCB Medical College and Hospital—visited the river around 3 PM.
One engineer, identified as Rutikesh Matal, slipped into the deep waters; his colleague, Rutik Bhonje, attempted a rescue but was swept away by a strong current. Efforts to locate him continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Secures Rs 1,700 Crore for Joshimath's Reconstruction
Tragic Drowning in Dal Lake Sparks Community Support
Uttarakhand Secures Funding for Joshimath Reconstruction
Tragic Drowning at Religious Ritual in Uttar Pradesh
Controversy Erupts Over Sacred Neem Wood in West Bengal Temple Construction