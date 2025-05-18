Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Engineers Caught in Kathajodi River Current

Two engineers from a construction company met with disaster while bathing in the Kathajodi River in Cuttack. One drowned and another went missing during a rescue attempt. The missing engineer's search continues as the deceased's body has been recovered. The engineers hailed from Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:03 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Engineers Caught in Kathajodi River Current
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon in Cuttack as an engineer drowned while another went missing in the Kathajodi River, according to local police reports.

The event occurred when four individuals from a construction company—tasked with renovation work at SCB Medical College and Hospital—visited the river around 3 PM.

One engineer, identified as Rutikesh Matal, slipped into the deep waters; his colleague, Rutik Bhonje, attempted a rescue but was swept away by a strong current. Efforts to locate him continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025