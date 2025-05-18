Tragedy Strikes: Engineers Caught in Kathajodi River Current

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon in Cuttack as an engineer drowned while another went missing in the Kathajodi River, according to local police reports.

The event occurred when four individuals from a construction company—tasked with renovation work at SCB Medical College and Hospital—visited the river around 3 PM.

One engineer, identified as Rutikesh Matal, slipped into the deep waters; his colleague, Rutik Bhonje, attempted a rescue but was swept away by a strong current. Efforts to locate him continue.

