Tension Over Purandar Airport Project: Villagers Clash Over Land Survey
Amid escalating tensions in Pune's Purandar district regarding the proposed airport, local villagers clashed over land surveys, raising concerns about compensation, displacement, and environmental impacts. They voiced their issues to NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, prompting dialogue with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for resolution.
Rising tensions over the land survey for the proposed Purandar airport in Maharashtra's Pune district have culminated in villagers voicing their concerns to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.
Many locals fear ''inadequate compensation'', ''displacement'', and ''environmental damage'', leading them to Pawar's office in Pune, seeking intervention in the matter.
In response, Sharad Pawar contacted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, prompting assurance of a dialogue with the affected villagers. The situation intensified on May 3, as violence erupted during drone surveys across seven villages, injuring over 25 policemen and several villagers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
