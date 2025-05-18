ISRO's PSLV Setback: Unveiling the Investigation Behind Rocket Failure
ISRO has formed a committee to investigate the PSLV rocket failure that prevented the Earth observation satellite (EOS-09) from reaching its orbit. Chairman V Narayanan reported discussions underway to identify the cause. The mission anomaly occurred in the rocket's third stage, preventing mission accomplishment.
18-05-2025
In the wake of the PSLV rocket's failure to deliver the Earth observation satellite (EOS-09) into orbit, ISRO has swiftly established a committee to probe the incident, Chairman V Narayanan disclosed on Sunday.
The incident unfolded after the rocket lifted off from Sriharikota, with its systems initially performing as expected. However, a third-stage anomaly, characterized by a drop in chamber pressure, thwarted the mission.
Despite the setback, Narayanan announced that ISRO aims to continue its planned launches, maintaining a schedule of one mission per month this year.
