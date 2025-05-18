Left Menu

ISRO's PSLV Setback: Unveiling the Investigation Behind Rocket Failure

ISRO has formed a committee to investigate the PSLV rocket failure that prevented the Earth observation satellite (EOS-09) from reaching its orbit. Chairman V Narayanan reported discussions underway to identify the cause. The mission anomaly occurred in the rocket's third stage, preventing mission accomplishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:49 IST
ISRO's PSLV Setback: Unveiling the Investigation Behind Rocket Failure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the PSLV rocket's failure to deliver the Earth observation satellite (EOS-09) into orbit, ISRO has swiftly established a committee to probe the incident, Chairman V Narayanan disclosed on Sunday.

The incident unfolded after the rocket lifted off from Sriharikota, with its systems initially performing as expected. However, a third-stage anomaly, characterized by a drop in chamber pressure, thwarted the mission.

Despite the setback, Narayanan announced that ISRO aims to continue its planned launches, maintaining a schedule of one mission per month this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025