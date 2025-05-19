Left Menu

Rains Stall Search for Missing After Papua Landslide

In Indonesia's Papua region, torrential rains hinder the search for 14 people missing after a landslide at a gold mine killed six and injured four. The efforts are obstructed by damaged roads and poor weather conditions. Such mining accidents are common in remote, hard-to-regulate areas.

19-05-2025
Torrential rains have temporarily halted Indonesia's search for 14 missing individuals following a landslide in Papua. The disaster has already claimed six lives and injured four at a gold mine, according to local officials.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, struck a small mine operated by locals in the Arfak mountains of West Papua province. Authorities will resume the search on Tuesday after the weather improves. Rescue efforts have been impeded by bad weather and challenging terrain, including damaged roads and mountainous tracks.

Yefri Sabaruddin, head of the rescue team, said reaching the site required 12 hours of travel from the nearest town. Mining accidents are frequent in Indonesia, often occurring in remote areas with difficult conditions. The current death toll may rise, echoing past incidents where landslides devastated illegal mining sites.

