Bangalore's Infrastructure Crisis: Political Blame Game Ensues
A woman died in a wall collapse amid heavy rains in Bangalore, sparking political backlash. The BJP blamed the ruling Congress, criticizing their infrastructure handling, as BJP leaders questioned the funds spent. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar assured long-term solutions, admitting ongoing challenges were longstanding and ignored by past administrations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a wall collapse incident amid heavy rains in Bangalore, inciting heated political discourse.
The opposition BJP lashed out at the Congress-led government, questioning infrastructure spending and demanding accountability from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
Shivakumar addressed the public, pledging long-term solutions to the city's persistent infrastructure issues, which have been neglected by successive governments over the years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leadership Shuffle: Kerala Congress in Flux
Water Woes: Gupta Hits Out at BJP and Congress for Decades-Old Dispute
BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Insulting Lord Ram, Criticizes Congress on Religious and Diplomatic Fronts
Minister Verma Condemns Pro-Pakistan Statements by Congress Leader
High-Octane Showdowns at the 60th Congressional Cup