Bangalore's Infrastructure Crisis: Political Blame Game Ensues

A 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a wall collapse incident amid heavy rains in Bangalore, inciting heated political discourse.

The opposition BJP lashed out at the Congress-led government, questioning infrastructure spending and demanding accountability from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Shivakumar addressed the public, pledging long-term solutions to the city's persistent infrastructure issues, which have been neglected by successive governments over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)