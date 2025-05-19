Left Menu

Tragic Windstorm in Kashmir: Young Life Lost, Widespread Damage Reported

A severe windstorm in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district resulted in the death of a 10-year-old girl and injuries to her father as a tree uprooted by gusty winds fell on their tent. The winds caused extensive damage, uprooting trees and electricity poles across the Kashmir valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A severe windstorm wreaked havoc across Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district over the weekend, claiming the life of a 10-year-old girl and injuring her father when a tree, felled by gusty winds, crashed onto their tent, officials reported.

The storm swept through the Kashmir valley on Sunday night, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Roofs were blown off houses, trees were uprooted, and electricity poles were toppled, prompting an emergency power cut as a precautionary measure, authorities disclosed.

Baramulla district in north Kashmir and numerous structures in Srinagar city bore the brunt of the storm's fury, officials confirmed, as they assessed the widespread damage left by the relentless winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

