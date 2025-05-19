Left Menu

Monsoon Rush: Mumbai's Roadworks Race Against Time

In Mumbai, significant progress is being made on roadworks as authorities race against a May 31 deadline before monsoon season. Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar highlights speedy completion, with 65% finished. However, some work will extend beyond the deadline. Criticism of previous administrations noted.

Updated: 19-05-2025 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai is witnessing significant progress in its roadworks, as authorities strive to meet the May 31 deadline before the onset of monsoon season, according to Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar.

Following inspections across the city, Shelar noted that 65% of the current roadwork projects are complete, though some will not meet the intended deadline. He has instructed officials to finalize road curing by May 20, emphasizing that no new projects should begin in the lead-up to monsoon.

Shelar criticized previous leadership under Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray for a slower pace in road construction, comparing it with the current administration's efforts, which he claims are five times faster. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation guarantees roads will be clear of obstructions as monsoon nears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

