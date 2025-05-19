Left Menu

Tragic Capsizing: Seven Declared Dead in Red Sea Disaster

Seven individuals, including five foreigners, were declared dead after the Sea Story boat capsized off Egypt's Red Sea coast. The vessel sank due to high waves, and the incident was Egypt's second boating disaster in the area last year, emphasizing the Red Sea's significance to the tourism industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:28 IST
Egypt has declared seven individuals, including five foreigners, dead following the capsizing of a tourist boat off the Red Sea coast in November. The official confirmation came through a decree in the country's gazette, naming two British, two Polish, a German, and two Egyptians among the deceased.

The vessel, Sea Story, capsized near the Sataya Reef while on a diving excursion, carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew members. High waves were responsible for the sinking, which occurred in a mere five to seven minutes. Despite passing a safety inspection eight months ago, the rapid deterioration of weather conditions led to disaster.

Owned by an Egyptian national, the 34-meter boat had been certified safe by the Maritime Safety Authority. This tragic incident highlighted concerns about maritime safety in Egypt's tourism-driven Red Sea region, making it the second such incident last year after another vessel suffered severe damage in June.

