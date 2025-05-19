Tragic Capsizing: Seven Declared Dead in Red Sea Disaster

Egypt has declared seven individuals, including five foreigners, dead following the capsizing of a tourist boat off the Red Sea coast in November. The official confirmation came through a decree in the country's gazette, naming two British, two Polish, a German, and two Egyptians among the deceased.

The vessel, Sea Story, capsized near the Sataya Reef while on a diving excursion, carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew members. High waves were responsible for the sinking, which occurred in a mere five to seven minutes. Despite passing a safety inspection eight months ago, the rapid deterioration of weather conditions led to disaster.

Owned by an Egyptian national, the 34-meter boat had been certified safe by the Maritime Safety Authority. This tragic incident highlighted concerns about maritime safety in Egypt's tourism-driven Red Sea region, making it the second such incident last year after another vessel suffered severe damage in June.

