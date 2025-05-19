Rajasthan Unveils Strategic Water and Dairy Initiatives
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma initiated a Rs 23.27 crore drinking water project in Alwar city, emphasizing BJP's commitment to farmers and dairy sectors. Sharma launched local dairy products, citing schemes like Samman Nidhi's benefits for farmers, and highlighted the economic empowerment of women in the dairy industry.
On Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma laid the foundation for a vital drinking water project in Alwar city, budgeted at Rs 23.27 crore. This development signifies a notable step in enhancing local water infrastructure through tubewells and pipelines.
Addressing a gathering at the White Revolution Second Phase and Alwar Milk Union Day, Sharma spotlighted the BJP government's focus on farmer and cattle rearer welfare. New local dairy products were introduced, and existing schemes like Samman Nidhi and bonus price on wheat MSP were commended for benefiting the agricultural community.
Sharma emphasized women's growing role and empowerment in the dairy sector, thanks to initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi Yojana. Highlighting no paper leaks during his tenure, the CM also celebrated arresting 300 suspected individuals from the previous governance. Additionally, a Maharana Pratap statue was unveiled in Moti Dungri park.
