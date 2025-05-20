Tragedy Strikes: Electrocution Claims Two Lives Amidst City Flood
In a tragic incident, a 63-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were electrocuted while attempting to drain rainwater from an apartment in the city. The man suffered a fatal short circuit while using a motorized pump. Both victims were declared dead at the hospital.
A tragic incident unfolded in the city as two individuals, including a young boy, were fatally electrocuted while attempting to clear rainwater from an apartment, police reported on Tuesday.
Manmohan Kamath, aged 63 and a resident of Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya, BTM 2nd Stage, suffered electrocution on Monday evening upon connecting a pump to an electrical socket. The short circuit proved fatal, according to Mico Layout Police.
Dinesh, a 12-year-old boy standing nearby, also succumbed to electrocution. Both victims were declared dead at a hospital. Authorities have confirmed that Unnatural Death Reports will be lodged in both cases. This brings the death toll from pre-monsoon rains to three, including another fatality reported earlier this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
