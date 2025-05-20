Tragedy Strikes: Electrocution Claims Two Lives Amidst City Flood

A tragic incident unfolded in the city as two individuals, including a young boy, were fatally electrocuted while attempting to clear rainwater from an apartment, police reported on Tuesday.

Manmohan Kamath, aged 63 and a resident of Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya, BTM 2nd Stage, suffered electrocution on Monday evening upon connecting a pump to an electrical socket. The short circuit proved fatal, according to Mico Layout Police.

Dinesh, a 12-year-old boy standing nearby, also succumbed to electrocution. Both victims were declared dead at a hospital. Authorities have confirmed that Unnatural Death Reports will be lodged in both cases. This brings the death toll from pre-monsoon rains to three, including another fatality reported earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)