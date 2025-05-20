Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Electrocution Claims Two Lives Amidst City Flood

In a tragic incident, a 63-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were electrocuted while attempting to drain rainwater from an apartment in the city. The man suffered a fatal short circuit while using a motorized pump. Both victims were declared dead at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 09:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Electrocution Claims Two Lives Amidst City Flood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the city as two individuals, including a young boy, were fatally electrocuted while attempting to clear rainwater from an apartment, police reported on Tuesday.

Manmohan Kamath, aged 63 and a resident of Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya, BTM 2nd Stage, suffered electrocution on Monday evening upon connecting a pump to an electrical socket. The short circuit proved fatal, according to Mico Layout Police.

Dinesh, a 12-year-old boy standing nearby, also succumbed to electrocution. Both victims were declared dead at a hospital. Authorities have confirmed that Unnatural Death Reports will be lodged in both cases. This brings the death toll from pre-monsoon rains to three, including another fatality reported earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025