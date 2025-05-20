Scorching Heat Waves Threaten China's Agricultural Stability

Parts of northern and central China are experiencing a severe heat wave, with temperatures surpassing 40°C (104°F). Authorities have issued heat warnings and extended help to farmers to protect critical food production areas.

The unprecedented heat has put regions including Hebei, Henan, and Shandong on alert. Temperatures in Zhengzhou and Shahe have registered record highs for May, hitting 41°C (105.8°F) to 42.9°C (109.22°F). Meteorologists expect the intense heat to persist until Wednesday.

China is increasingly vulnerable to climate change, experiencing more frequent heat waves and erratic rainfall. The National Meteorological Centre has deployed a color-coded warning system, while provinces implement cooling measures to alleviate the impact on agriculture and daily life. Rainfall in southern provinces has also caused disruptions, highlighting the broader climate challenges China faces.

