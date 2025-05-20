Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse Claims Lives
A sudden collapse at a stone quarry in Mallakottai led to five deaths and two critical injuries. Rescue operations recovered three bodies, while two injured succumbed en route to the hospital. Authorities are investigating whether rain or explosives caused the incident.
Tragedy struck a stone quarry in Mallakottai near Singampunari as five people perished and two others were critically injured in a sudden collapse on Tuesday. The victims, predominantly workers, were buried under rubble at the site.
Emergency services, including police and fire personnel, managed to retrieve the bodies of three victims from the debris. Tragically, two others died while being transported to a hospital for urgent medical care. The two critically injured individuals are currently receiving treatment in Madurai.
An investigation is currently underway to determine if the quarry collapse was triggered by heavy overnight rains or the use of explosives by the workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
