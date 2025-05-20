Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Gurugram Furniture Showroom: Miraculous No Casualties Reported

A major fire erupted at Krishna Furniture showroom in Gurugram's Atul Kataria Chowk, requiring over 20 fire engines and seven hours to control, with no reported casualties. The blaze, visible for kilometers, likely stemmed from a short circuit, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic incident on Tuesday, a fierce blaze engulfed the top floor of Krishna Furniture in Gurugram's bustling Atul Kataria Chowk. Flames were visible from miles away, compelling the deployment of an extensive firefighting effort.

Police reports confirm no casualties in what could have been a disastrous scenario. Initially, two fire tenders from Bhim Nagar were dispatched.

However, emergency teams had to call for reinforcements, including civil defence and SDRF units, ultimately bringing the fire under control after seven harrowing hours. A short circuit is the suspected cause, with investigations underway to determine the exact origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

