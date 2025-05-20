Inferno Engulfs Gurugram Furniture Showroom: Miraculous No Casualties Reported

In a dramatic incident on Tuesday, a fierce blaze engulfed the top floor of Krishna Furniture in Gurugram's bustling Atul Kataria Chowk. Flames were visible from miles away, compelling the deployment of an extensive firefighting effort.

Police reports confirm no casualties in what could have been a disastrous scenario. Initially, two fire tenders from Bhim Nagar were dispatched.

However, emergency teams had to call for reinforcements, including civil defence and SDRF units, ultimately bringing the fire under control after seven harrowing hours. A short circuit is the suspected cause, with investigations underway to determine the exact origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)