Left Menu

Any Turkish firm found associated with metro projects in MP will lose contract: Minister

PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-05-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 23:18 IST
Any Turkish firm found associated with metro projects in MP will lose contract: Minister

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Tuesday that he has instructed officials that if any Turkish company is found associated with metro projects of Indore and Bhopal, then its contract should be cancelled.

''We had received a complaint that a Turkish company has got a contract related to the system of issuing tickets to passengers in metro projects of Indore and Bhopal. We have instructed officials that if this company is from Turkiye, then we should not get work done from such a company,'' he told reporters in Indore.

Vijayvargiya did not mention the name of the company, but said this was a sensitive issue.

''We have told officials that if this company is indeed from Turkiye, then the work given to him should be taken back from it and its contract should be cancelled,'' he asserted.

Without taking any name, Vijayvargiya said a country that supports a nation conspiring against India should not be forgiven.

After India launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK and outbreak of subsequent hostilities, Turkiye publicly supported Islamabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025