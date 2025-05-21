Left Menu

Gujarat's Asiatic Lions: A Roaring Success Story

The population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat has risen to 891 from 674 in five years, according to the latest census. The increase is not restricted to Gir National Park; the lions now range across 11 districts of Saurashtra, indicating a broader habitat expansion beyond traditional boundaries.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Asiatic lion population has seen a remarkable increase, rising to 891 from 674 over five years, as reported by a recent census. Officials highlighted that the growth has extended beyond the Gir National Park, covering 11 districts in Saurashtra, including coastal and non-forested areas.

The census, a meticulous four-day exercise conducted from May 10-13, involved 3,000 volunteers employing a direct beat verification method for high accuracy. The lion population includes 196 males, 330 females, 140 sub-adults, and 225 cubs, illustrating the species' promising growth trajectory.

With 384 lions in the Gir National Park and 507 counted outside, areas like Pania, Mitiyala, Girnar, and Barda have emerged as new habitats, reflecting a shifting geographical spread. Hi-tech tools such as camera traps and radio-collars ensured precise data collection during this comprehensive wildlife survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

