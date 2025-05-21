Bengaluru's Rain Fury: Siddaramaiah's Plan to Weather the Storm

Bengaluru recently faced severe disruptions due to heavy rains, prompting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take decisive action. He announced a crackdown on encroachments affecting stormwater drains and pledged swift compensation to those affected by rain-induced damage. Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for community cooperation while announcing these measures.

The Chief Minister highlighted the exacerbating factors of climate change, drainage silting, and encroachments as major contributors to the recurrent flooding in Bengaluru. Although he acknowledged that achieving total resolution before the next rainy season might be challenging, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing these issues.

Siddaramaiah also spoke about infrastructure improvements, detailing a comprehensive plan to enhance the city's stormwater drainage system, with significant funding through a World Bank loan. Furthermore, he announced immediate humanitarian aid, showcasing the administration's focus on both short-term relief and long-term solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)