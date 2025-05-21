Left Menu

Bengaluru's Rain Fury: Siddaramaiah's Plan to Weather the Storm

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to quickly address encroachments on stormwater drains in Bengaluru following significant damage caused by rains. Compensation for victims and improved infrastructure are also in focus. Efforts to mitigate future issues include restricting construction in low-lying areas and securing global financial aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:49 IST
Bengaluru's Rain Fury: Siddaramaiah's Plan to Weather the Storm
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru recently faced severe disruptions due to heavy rains, prompting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take decisive action. He announced a crackdown on encroachments affecting stormwater drains and pledged swift compensation to those affected by rain-induced damage. Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for community cooperation while announcing these measures.

The Chief Minister highlighted the exacerbating factors of climate change, drainage silting, and encroachments as major contributors to the recurrent flooding in Bengaluru. Although he acknowledged that achieving total resolution before the next rainy season might be challenging, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing these issues.

Siddaramaiah also spoke about infrastructure improvements, detailing a comprehensive plan to enhance the city's stormwater drainage system, with significant funding through a World Bank loan. Furthermore, he announced immediate humanitarian aid, showcasing the administration's focus on both short-term relief and long-term solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025