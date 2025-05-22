Left Menu

Powerful Tremor Rattles Crete

A magnitude 6 earthquake shook Crete, Greece, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake struck at a depth of 77 kilometers. Initially, the GFZ had reported a magnitude of 6.5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 09:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake, recorded at magnitude 6 by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), struck off the coast of Crete, Greece, on Thursday.

The tremor, occurring at a depth of 77 kilometers, was initially reported as a magnitude 6.5 by the GFZ.

The incident has prompted concerns about seismic activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

