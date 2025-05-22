Left Menu

North Korea's Warship Launch Calamity: A Political Powder Keg

During the launch of a new North Korean warship, a serious accident occurred with Kim Jong Un present. The mishap was deemed a 'criminal act' due to 'carelessness,' causing the vessel to fail. The North Korean leader demanded immediate repair, linking the incident to national dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:06 IST
North Korea's Warship Launch Calamity: A Political Powder Keg
Kim Jong Un Image Credit: Wikipedia

A significant mishap occurred on Wednesday during the launch of a North Korean warship, attended by Kim Jong Un, who labeled it a 'criminal act' due to 'carelessness.' The accident involved a 5,000-ton destroyer and led to significant damage, which Kim ordered to be repaired before a key political meeting.

The incident, which took place in Chongjin, saw the ship lose balance during its launch, resulting in crushed sections at its bottom. South Korean and U.S. intelligence had been monitoring the situation, and reports indicate the ship lies sideways in the water. No casualties were reported.

The failed launch is part of Kim Jong Un's broader effort to enhance North Korea's naval capabilities by deploying larger warships. The swift disclosure of the accident reflects Kim's leadership approach to openly address issues to prevent negative rumors and maintain control over officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025