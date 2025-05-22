North Korea's Warship Launch Calamity: A Political Powder Keg
During the launch of a new North Korean warship, a serious accident occurred with Kim Jong Un present. The mishap was deemed a 'criminal act' due to 'carelessness,' causing the vessel to fail. The North Korean leader demanded immediate repair, linking the incident to national dignity.
A significant mishap occurred on Wednesday during the launch of a North Korean warship, attended by Kim Jong Un, who labeled it a 'criminal act' due to 'carelessness.' The accident involved a 5,000-ton destroyer and led to significant damage, which Kim ordered to be repaired before a key political meeting.
The incident, which took place in Chongjin, saw the ship lose balance during its launch, resulting in crushed sections at its bottom. South Korean and U.S. intelligence had been monitoring the situation, and reports indicate the ship lies sideways in the water. No casualties were reported.
The failed launch is part of Kim Jong Un's broader effort to enhance North Korea's naval capabilities by deploying larger warships. The swift disclosure of the accident reflects Kim's leadership approach to openly address issues to prevent negative rumors and maintain control over officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
