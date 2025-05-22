Left Menu

Earthquake Alert: Tremors Shake Crete, Impact Felt Across the Region

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit off Crete, causing tremors felt in Turkey and Israel. Emergency services reported no damage as locals and tourists experienced the quake. CCTV footage captured shaking plant pots in an earthquake-prone region known for seismic activity, following previous tremors in Santorini.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Emergency services in Crete were on high alert Thursday following a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that shook the region, with tremors spreading to Turkey and Israel.

The fire brigade reported no calls for help or significant damage, as the quake struck 79 km off Heraklion at 6:19 a.m., disturbing locals and tourists at the start of the summer season.

Footage on Facebook revealed plant pots quivering on balconies. Greece, one of Europe's most earthquake-prone regions, experienced an intense seismic sequence earlier this year in Santorini, leading to evacuations and school closures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

