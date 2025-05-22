Greece Amplifies Wildfire Defense with Drones and Firefighters
Greece is boosting its firefighting resources, deploying a record number of personnel and nearly doubling its drone fleet this summer to tackle increasing wildfire risks due to climate change. Around 18,000 firefighters, along with international reinforcements, are being mobilized as new technologies streamline emergency responses.
In response to escalating wildfire threats fueled by climate change, Greece is enhancing its firefighting efforts with an unprecedented deployment of personnel and drones this summer, officials announced Thursday.
According to Civil Protection Minister Ioannis Kefalogiannis, a workforce of 18,000 permanent and seasonal firefighters, along with thousands of volunteers, will be on standby to combat wildfires, which have seen a significant increase over the past two decades.
Advanced technologies, including drone surveillance and mobile command centers, are being integrated to improve Greece's wildfire response. Additional elite units will target high-risk areas, while international support from the EU includes 300 firefighters from Central and Eastern Europe to bolster the effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
