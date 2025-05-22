Left Menu

Himachal's Rural Waste Revolution: Panchayats to Drive Clean-up Campaign

The Himachal Pradesh government has unveiled model bye-laws to enhance solid waste management in rural areas. Gram panchayats must adopt these guidelines, focusing on waste segregation, collection, and financial management. The initiative aims to bolster rural sanitation services and ensure effective use of government financial support, with gram panchayats playing a pivotal role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:35 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government is taking significant strides towards improving rural sanitation with the launch of model bye-laws for solid waste management under the Panchayati Raj Act. Officials have mandated all gram panchayats to implement these guidelines within six months.

The proposed regulations emphasize the segregation of waste at its source, a robust door-to-door collection system, and impose penalties for non-compliance. Financial contributions from households and establishments will support these efforts, as a Rural Development department spokesperson detailed in a recent press release.

In a bid to tackle the growing waste management challenges in villages, the new rules empower panchayats to optimize service delivery and financial resource utilization. With formal arrangements in place with cement plants for environmentally sound waste processing, Himachal's rural areas are poised for a cleaner, healthier future.

