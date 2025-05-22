Himachal's Rural Waste Revolution: Panchayats to Drive Clean-up Campaign

The Himachal Pradesh government is taking significant strides towards improving rural sanitation with the launch of model bye-laws for solid waste management under the Panchayati Raj Act. Officials have mandated all gram panchayats to implement these guidelines within six months.

The proposed regulations emphasize the segregation of waste at its source, a robust door-to-door collection system, and impose penalties for non-compliance. Financial contributions from households and establishments will support these efforts, as a Rural Development department spokesperson detailed in a recent press release.

In a bid to tackle the growing waste management challenges in villages, the new rules empower panchayats to optimize service delivery and financial resource utilization. With formal arrangements in place with cement plants for environmentally sound waste processing, Himachal's rural areas are poised for a cleaner, healthier future.

(With inputs from agencies.)