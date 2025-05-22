One Nation, One Mission: Ending Plastic Pollution Across India

The Union Environment Ministry has launched a significant campaign aimed at eradicating plastic pollution across India. Dubbed 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution,' the initiative was announced by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The campaign encourages citizens to transition to eco-friendly alternatives, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE, which emphasizes sustainable and mindful resource use. Through a pre-campaign video shared on social media, Yadav called for collective action.

The campaign will involve extensive activities coordinated among central ministries, state and UT governments, local bodies, educational institutions, industries, and civil society groups, aiming to shift from mere awareness to tangible action.

(With inputs from agencies.)