Left Menu

One Nation, One Mission: Ending Plastic Pollution Across India

The Union Environment Ministry has initiated a nationwide campaign titled 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution.' Led by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, this initiative encourages citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives focusing on sustainable resource use, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Mission LiFE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:46 IST
One Nation, One Mission: Ending Plastic Pollution Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Environment Ministry has launched a significant campaign aimed at eradicating plastic pollution across India. Dubbed 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution,' the initiative was announced by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The campaign encourages citizens to transition to eco-friendly alternatives, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE, which emphasizes sustainable and mindful resource use. Through a pre-campaign video shared on social media, Yadav called for collective action.

The campaign will involve extensive activities coordinated among central ministries, state and UT governments, local bodies, educational institutions, industries, and civil society groups, aiming to shift from mere awareness to tangible action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025