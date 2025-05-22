Tragic Electrocution at Thane's Teen Haath Naka

A 9-year-old boy tragically lost his life due to electrocution while playing near a traffic signal pole in Thane city on Thursday afternoon, according to police reports. The incident was reported at the busy intersection of Teen Haath Naka.

The young boy, Rajesh Pawar, came into contact with an iron ladder that was resting against the pole, resulting in an electric shock. Upon witnessing the event, his father rushed to aid him but also received an electric shock, according to the station house officer of Naupada police station.

An investigative team from the electricity department examined the location. After the ladder was removed from the pole, no current was detected in it, pointing to a potential leak from the wiring inside the signal pole. Officials revealed that a section of the pole had been inadequately sealed with insulation tape. A case of accidental death has been registered, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)