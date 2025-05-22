Left Menu

Delhi Govt Faces Court Scrutiny Over Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Committee Blunder

The Delhi government has agreed to dismantle a committee formed for the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk after the Delhi High Court revealed that it only requested suggestions, not the formation of the committee. The court has directed relevant parties to submit their proposals within four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:40 IST
The Delhi government has decided to disband the committee instituted for the Chandni Chowk redevelopment after the Delhi High Court clarified its initial directive only sought suggestions, not the formation of a committee.

On Thursday, government counsel informed Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela that the order had been misinterpreted by officials. The court rebuked authorities for forming a high-level committee unilaterally.

The bench, having learned that the committee was formed on March 26, highlighted that respondents were supposed to provide suggestions. The court's latest directive requests parties to submit proposals on creating a high-level committee within four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

