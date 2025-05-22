Catalyzing Circularity: How Innovation Ecosystems Transform Cities
Climate KIC released a report illustrating how circular economy innovation clusters in cities like Bengaluru and Nairobi can drive sustainable urban development. The report underscores the importance of local innovation ecosystems, waste prevention, and informal worker integration for fostering economic inclusion and climate resilience.
Climate KIC, a European climate innovation agency, has unveiled a pivotal report aimed at transforming urban waste challenges into opportunities for inclusive circular economies in rapidly expanding cities. Released during a seminar, the report delves into insights gained from Circular Economy Innovation Clusters operating in Bengaluru and Nairobi.
Highlighting Bengaluru's potential to serve as a model for India, the report underscores how robust local innovation ecosystems can spearhead climate action, economic inclusion, and urban sustainability. It emphasizes the untapped potential of upstream circular innovations that prevent waste creation, citing the critical role of Bengaluru's informal waste workers.
Strategic partnerships with Growth Africa and Second Muse, supported by the Ikea Foundation, bolstered the report's findings. The collaboration advocates a holistic approach to waste management, emphasizing system redesign and the integration and upskilling of informal workers, making a scalable shift towards sustainable waste practices feasible for cities like Bengaluru.
