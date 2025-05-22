Fierce Storm Ravages Uttar Pradesh: Multiple Fatalities, Widespread Destruction

A ferocious storm swept through Uttar Pradesh, leaving over 15 dead and causing widespread destruction. The severe weather brought heavy rainfall and strong winds, toppling trees and damaging properties across multiple districts.

In Meerut, the storm claimed three lives, including a doctor, while a massive factory fire in Budaun forced firefighters into an hours-long battle against the flames. Lightning strikes were fatal in Saharanpur and Bijnor, exacerbating the chaos.

State authorities, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have mobilized resources to expedite relief efforts and assess damages, emphasizing the swift restoration of electricity and aid to impacted families.

(With inputs from agencies.)