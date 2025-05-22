Left Menu

Joon Realty's Bold Foray Into Luxury Real Estate Development

Joon Realty plans Rs 1,125 crore investment to diversify into luxury real estate in India. The move focuses on premium assets across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities to capitalize on growing demand for lifestyle-centric and sustainable developments, reinforcing its position as a next-gen real estate brand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Joon Realty has announced a significant Rs 1,125 crore capital investment over the next three years, as it diversifies into the luxury real estate sector across India. This strategic move will focus on developing premium residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties.

The company aims to establish a strong presence in tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, capitalizing on the increasing demand for lifestyle-focused urban infrastructure. This transition marks a shift from its traditional roots in land banking and infrastructure development, and aligns with the rising interest from India's UHNIs and HNIs in luxury real estate.

Managing Director Mohit Joon emphasized the transformative phase of India's urban landscape, with real estate expected to hit a USD 1 trillion valuation by 2030. Joon Realty's strategy includes activating its land portfolio and pursuing public-private partnerships to enhance its development capabilities and market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

