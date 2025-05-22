Left Menu

Delhi's PWD Debars NCCBM and Contractor Over Construction Failures

Delhi's Public Works Department has debarred the National Council for Cement and Building Material and a contractor for faulty construction work on a judicial project in Dwarka, discovered two years after completion. Cracks and corrosion made buildings unsafe, leading to demolition despite a Rs 30 crore expenditure.

Delhi's PWD Debars NCCBM and Contractor Over Construction Failures
The Delhi Public Works Department has taken decisive action against the National Council for Cement and Building Material (NCCBM) and a private contractor, citing their responsibility for substandard construction work in a judicial residential project located in Dwarka.

Following a thorough examination of responses to a previously issued showcause notice, the PWD has elected to debar the involved parties from future tendering processes. This action comes on the heels of an internal inquiry initiated by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, targeting nine department officials implicated in the oversight failures.

Despite significant investment, structural defects, including cracks and corrosion, emerged within a few years, prompting the demolition of the faulty constructions. The Ministry of Commerce has not yet commented on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

