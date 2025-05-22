Delhi's PWD Debars NCCBM and Contractor Over Construction Failures
Delhi's Public Works Department has debarred the National Council for Cement and Building Material and a contractor for faulty construction work on a judicial project in Dwarka, discovered two years after completion. Cracks and corrosion made buildings unsafe, leading to demolition despite a Rs 30 crore expenditure.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Public Works Department has taken decisive action against the National Council for Cement and Building Material (NCCBM) and a private contractor, citing their responsibility for substandard construction work in a judicial residential project located in Dwarka.
Following a thorough examination of responses to a previously issued showcause notice, the PWD has elected to debar the involved parties from future tendering processes. This action comes on the heels of an internal inquiry initiated by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, targeting nine department officials implicated in the oversight failures.
Despite significant investment, structural defects, including cracks and corrosion, emerged within a few years, prompting the demolition of the faulty constructions. The Ministry of Commerce has not yet commented on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- PWD
- NCCBM
- judicial project
- Dwarka
- construction
- demolition
- corrosion
- cracks
- contractor
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Orders Crackdown on Illegal Constructions in Okhla Village
Greece Supports Arab Plan for Gaza Reconstruction Amid Ceasefire Efforts
Power Outages Scheduled for North West Delhi Amid Road Construction
Controversial Road Construction Threatens Amazon's Biodiversity Ahead of COP30
DDA Unveils State-of-the-Art Sports Facility in Dwarka