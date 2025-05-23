Tragic Accident: Four Teen Cousins Drown in Delhi Canal
Four teenage cousin brothers drowned after being swept away by the strong currents of Munak canal in outer north Delhi. The victims were aged between 13 and 18. Despite valiant rescue efforts, all four were carried away, with their bodies retrieved later. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck in outer north Delhi as four teenage cousin brothers drowned in the Munak canal. The incident occurred around noon on Thursday, revealing the devastating power of the canal's strong currents.
Officials confirmed that the boys, aged between 13 and 18, were swept away while sitting on the canal's edge. In a tragic turn of events, one of the boys slipped into the water, and the others, in a desperate rescue attempt, met the same fate.
Rescue teams, including the local police and disaster response units, worked tirelessly to recover the bodies. By Friday, all four had been found, and a case was registered to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to probe helicopter crash in Uttarakhand: Officials.
Murder Unveiled: Car Accident's Dark Truth
Adani Green Energy Soars Ahead As First Water Positive Renewable Power Giant
Adani Green Energy: A Pioneering Water Positive Renewable Powerhouse