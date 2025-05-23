Tragic Accident: Four Teen Cousins Drown in Delhi Canal

Tragedy struck in outer north Delhi as four teenage cousin brothers drowned in the Munak canal. The incident occurred around noon on Thursday, revealing the devastating power of the canal's strong currents.

Officials confirmed that the boys, aged between 13 and 18, were swept away while sitting on the canal's edge. In a tragic turn of events, one of the boys slipped into the water, and the others, in a desperate rescue attempt, met the same fate.

Rescue teams, including the local police and disaster response units, worked tirelessly to recover the bodies. By Friday, all four had been found, and a case was registered to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)