Delhi Mandates Dust Portal Registration for Construction Projects

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a new regulation requiring construction and demolition sites to register on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) dust portal prior to obtaining building plan approvals.

The DPCC has specified that no building plans will receive sanctions without this registration, underscoring the MCD's commitment to enforcing dust control measures to alleviate air pollution.

Mandatory compliance now includes 360-degree video surveillance, low-cost particulate matter sensors, and adherence to a 14-point dust control protocol as part of a broader initiative by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

