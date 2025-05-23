Left Menu

Harnessing Treated Sewage for Sustainable Agriculture in Haryana

Haryana's Environment and Forest Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, is advocating for the usage of treated sewage water in agriculture to conserve water resources. A plan is underway to supply this water to 30 villages, with Singh personally engaging farmers to encourage participation and monitoring pollution sources.


Haryana's Environment and Forest Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, urged farmers in Farrukhnagar and Pataudi to adopt treated sewage water for agriculture, supporting water conservation efforts. This initiative aims to safeguard diminishing groundwater levels while reserving canal water for increasing drinking needs.

After inspecting the sewage treatment plant (STP) channel from Gurugram to Jhajjar, Singh revealed plans to distribute treated water to about 30 villages for irrigation. He committed to personally encouraging farmers to participate and directed strict enforcement against any construction violations concerning the use of treated water.

Highlighting progress in waste-water management, Singh announced two new STPs in Bahrampur by 2028, augmenting the existing capacity in the region. Singh emphasized the collaboration with the center to purify the Yamuna River and regular pollution monitoring by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

