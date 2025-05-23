Tragic Incident at Old Faridabad Railway Station: Two Lives Lost in Excavation Mishap

A tragic incident unfolded at the Old Faridabad Railway Station Friday afternoon, resulting in the loss of two lives and injuries to two others. The mishap occurred when a heap of soil collapsed during excavation work for the station's renovation, burying four laborers beneath.

The earth-moving operation had been part of basement construction efforts when the unstable soil unexpectedly caved in, authorities revealed. Rescue operations by fellow workers and machinery extracted the injured, but doctors at the civil hospital declared two women dead upon arrival.

The deceased, Navita of Bihar and Nandita of West Bengal, were among the laborers living at the construction site. Kajal and Govinda, hailing from Jharkhand, continue to receive treatment. The Government Railway Police are currently investigating, though no formal complaints have been filed as yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)