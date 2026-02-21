Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Four Labourers in Jhalawar

Four labourers, tragically including two brothers, were killed in a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a speeding SUV on a link road in Jhalawar district, authorities reported on Saturday.

The crash happened near Karanpur village under the jurisdiction of Gangdhar police station late Friday, as the group returned to Madhya Pradesh's Sitamau, said Jhalawar DSP Hament Gautam. The deceased were identified as Naresh Meena (20), brothers Khemraj Meena (35) and Lachiram Meena (23) from Rajasthan's Salumber district, and Rajpal Singh Rajput (30) from Sitamau, Madhya Pradesh.

Police swiftly arrived at the crash scene, promptly removing the victims to a hospital, where they were declared dead, according to DSP Gautam. The SUV driver was detained, with his vehicle seized and charges filed as confirmed by Gangdhar SHO Amernath Yogi. The bodies have since been released to family members post-mortem.

