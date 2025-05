Panama Clamps Down on 'Dark Fleet' Operations

Panama's Maritime Authority announced on Friday efforts to boost oversight on Panama-flagged ships involved in ship-to-ship operations. The crackdown follows a rise in 'dark fleet' tankers aiming to evade sanctions and environmental laws.

With its registry overseeing more than 8,500 vessels, Panama faces mounting pressure from the U.S. to enforce sanctions. This move aligns with an ongoing initiative to delist vessels engaged in questionable activities, emphasizing that Panama will not be a sanctuary for sanctions evasion.

The new resolution mandates that ships over 150 tons must notify Panama's Maritime Authority two days before ship-to-ship transfers. Notifications require details about the vessels, transfer location, hydrocarbons involved, and compliance with international maritime laws, as dark-fleet operators often conceal their activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)