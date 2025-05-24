Blitz Over Kyiv: Drone Assaults Ignite Chaos and Blaze

In a pre-dawn offensive that rattled residents and set parts of Ukraine's capital ablaze, Russia targeted Kyiv with drones and missiles early Saturday. The assault injured at least eight individuals and left a trail of destruction, authorities reported.

Vitali Klitschko, the city's mayor, confirmed the artillery barrage triggered fires and propelled debris across Kyiv, particularly impacting the Solomyanskyi district where the top floor of an apartment building was struck by drone fragments. A non-residential structure in the same area was also ablaze.

This escalation comes in the wake of approximately 800 Ukrainian drone attacks within Russia, aimed at strategic locales including Moscow. Moscow has vowed retaliation, as demonstrated in its recent assault on Kyiv, underscoring the escalating tension between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)