Early Monsoon Arrival in Kerala Marks Historic Onset
The southwest monsoon reached Kerala earlier than usual, marking its earliest arrival since 2009. Despite the early onset, meteorologists note it doesn't predict total seasonal rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts above-normal rainfall for 2025, dismissing El Nino conditions typically linked to reduced rainfall.
The southwest monsoon made an unusually early appearance over Kerala this year, arriving on Saturday, its earliest onset since 2009, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Historically, the monsoon reaches Kerala by June 1 and blankets the entire country by July 8, before beginning its retreat by mid-September.
While the monsoon set in over Kerala on varying dates in recent years, experts highlight that the timing does not directly correlate with the overall seasonal rainfall in India. The monsoon's arrival in Kerala is influenced by various global, regional, and local factors that contribute to its unpredictability.
In April, the IMD predicted above-normal cumulative rainfall for the 2025 monsoon season, eliminating the likelihood of El Nino conditions, which are commonly associated with below-normal rainfall in the region. This forecast provides a positive outlook for the upcoming monsoon period.
