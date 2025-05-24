Tejasvi Surya's Bold 15-Point Agenda to Revolutionize Bengaluru Cityscape

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has put forward a strategic 15-point agenda to revamp Bengaluru's civic administration and public transport. Announced during a meeting spearheaded by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the plan aims to address pressing infrastructure issues faced by the city.

The proposal envisions a 'Bengaluru 2050 Vision Group' involving experts to craft a future-ready urban roadmap. Surya emphasizes technology-driven traffic solutions like smart signals and real-time monitoring, alongside a robust reform of public transport services, including Metro expansions and integrating last-mile connectivity.

Moreover, his agenda includes enhancing key infrastructures like roads and footpaths and managing stormwater systems to prevent flooding. With the call for local body elections, Surya highlights pathways to ease traffic congestion and improve governance and accountability in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)