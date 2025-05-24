Left Menu

Sikkim's Bold Vision for Connectivity and Sustainability: CM’s Call for World-Class Highway

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, advocated for a world-class highway connecting Sikkim and Siliguri to enhance regional connectivity. At a Niti Aayog meeting, he addressed infrastructure, climate-proofing NH-10, cross-border trade, and sustainable growth, aligning with India's renewable energy goals and focusing on youth empowerment and sector-based development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has urged for the construction of a world-class highway to link Sikkim and Siliguri, as a means of enhancing connectivity in the Himalayan region.

At the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, held in New Delhi, Tamang highlighted the strategic and economic benefits such infrastructure could bring while emphasizing the need for climate-proofing NH-10, Sikkim's main connection to the rest of India, often disrupted by landslides and past floods.

He also proposed an integrated check post at Chewa Bhanjyang to foster cross-border trade with Nepal and outlined plans for Sikkim's economic growth, aiming to become India's first green capital centered on sustainability. The state's focus will include youth empowerment, agriculture, healthcare, and digital connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

